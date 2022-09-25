UCO Bank recruitment 2022: Apply for Security Officers vacancies

The UCO Bank has invited applications for Security Officers posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ucobank.com.

The online recruitment examination will be held in November 2022/December 2022

UCO Bank recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of Security Officers.

UCO Bank recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 21 and 35 years.

UCO Bank recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for UR/EWS/OBC category and for SC/ST category the application fee is ₹100.

UCO Bank recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ucobank.com

On the homepage, click on the "RECRUITMENT" tab

Fill the online application

Pay the application fee

Submit all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here