Home / Education / Employment News / UGC guidelines for pursuing 2 degrees: 5 points students should know
employment news

UGC guidelines for pursuing 2 degrees: 5 points students should know

  • The UGC has issued detailed guidelines on the official website for pursuing 2 degrees. Here are five things students should know.
UGC guidelines for pursuing 2 degrees: 5 points students should know(File)
UGC guidelines for pursuing 2 degrees: 5 points students should know(File)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to allow students to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities.

Making the announcement, UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar earlier this week said, "As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously." 

"The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities. Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously," he added. 

Following Kumar's announcement, the commission issued detailed guidelines on the official website. Here are five things students should know:

  1. A student can pursue two degrees in physical mode if class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. 
  2. A student can pursue one degree programme offline and another in online or open and distance learning (ODL) mode, or up to two programmes in online/ODL mode simultaneously. 
  3. Students should pursue online and ODL degrees only from those institutes which are recognized by the UGC, Statutory Council or Govt. of India.
  4. Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shluld be governed by the regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.
  5. The UGC guidelines are applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than Ph.D. 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out