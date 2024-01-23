UIIC AO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 250 Administrative Officers post, link here

United India Insurance Company Limited will close the registration process for UIIC AO Recruitment 2024 on January 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Administrative Officer (generalist) posts can do it through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. UIIC AO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 250 Administrative Officers post

The last date for payment of application fees/ service charges is January 23, 2024 and candidates can download the call letter for online test 10 days prior to the actual date of online test. The online test will be in the month of February 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.

UIIC AO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the apply online link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all applicants, excluding SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹1000. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD, permanent employees of PSGI Companies, is ₹250. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.