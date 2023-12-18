close_game
UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at uiic.co.in, direct link here

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at uiic.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 10:36 AM IST

UIIC begins online registration for Assistant recruitment.

The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant today, December 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uiic.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 8.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 vacancies
UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 vacancies

The online Test will be tentatively conducted in February 2024.

Direct link to apply for UIIC 2023

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 Assistant vacancies.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fees for all applicants, excluding SC, ST, and PwBD, Permanent Employees of the Company, are 1000 The service charges for SC, ST, and PwBD, Permanent Employees of the Company are 250, plus GST as applicable.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates from a recognized University. Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking the Regional language of the State of Recruitment is essential.

UIIC Assistant posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website uiic.co.in

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment of Assistants 2023"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion form

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

