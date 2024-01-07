close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2024: January 8 last date to apply for 300 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 04:24 PM IST

UIIC Assistant Recruitment Application Window Closes on January 8.

The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) will close the online recruitment application window for the Assistant post on January 8. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in. Previously, the last date to apply for Assistant recruitment was January 6.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment: Last date to apply is January 8
The hall tickets will be released 10 days before the date of each examination.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 Assistant vacancies.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 and 30 years.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: All candidates, except for SC/ST/PwBD, Permanent Employees of the Company, must pay a fee of 1000+GST as applicable; SC/ST/PwBD, Permanent Employees of the Company shall pay 250+GST as applicable.

UIIC Assistant posts: Know how to apply

Visit the official website uiic.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Recruitment link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Take a printout for future reference

