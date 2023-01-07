Home / Education / Employment News / UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: 1564 Nursing Officer Posts on offer

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: 1564 Nursing Officer Posts on offer

Published on Jan 07, 2023 01:55 PM IST

UKMSSB has notified 1564 Nursing Officer Posts at ukmssb.org.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has notified 1564 Nursing Officer Posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1564 vacancies of Nursing Officer Posts.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the website of the UKMSSB at ukmssb.org

On the homepage, "Apply Online"

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay your application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

