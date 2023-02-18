UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 out at ukpsc.net.in, download link here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 on February 18, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

The Junior Assistant written examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 in 13 districts across the state. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on November 30, 2022 and ended on December 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 445 Junior Assistant posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.