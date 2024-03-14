UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today
Mar 14, 2024 07:09 PM IST
UKPSC PCS 2024 registration will begin today, March 14, 2024 for 189 posts. Details here.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will start the registration process for UKPSC PCS 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination, 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 189 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: March 14, 2024
- Closing date of application: April 3, 2024
- Correction window: April 9 to April 18, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Collector: 9 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
- District Commandant: 5 posts
- Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post
- District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post
- Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post
- District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts
- Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts
- Probation Officer: 1 post
- Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts
- Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts
- State Tax Officer: 53 posts
- Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fee
- General/ OBC/ EWS/ Other state: ₹172.30
- SC/ ST: ₹82.30
- PWD: ₹22.30
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.
