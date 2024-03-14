 UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today

UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 07:09 PM IST

UKPSC PCS 2024 registration will begin today, March 14, 2024 for 189 posts. Details here.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will start the registration process for UKPSC PCS 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination, 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 189 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: March 14, 2024
  • Closing date of application: April 3, 2024
  • Correction window: April 9 to April 18, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Collector: 9 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
  • District Commandant: 5 posts
  • Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post
  • District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post
  • Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post
  • District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts
  • Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts
  • Probation Officer: 1 post
  • Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts
  • Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts
  • State Tax Officer: 53 posts
  • Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

  • General/ OBC/ EWS/ Other state: 172.30
  • SC/ ST: 82.30
  • PWD: 22.30

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On