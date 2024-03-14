Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will start the registration process for UKPSC PCS 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination, 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. UKPSC PCS 2024: Registration for 189 posts begins today (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 189 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 14, 2024

Closing date of application: April 3, 2024

Correction window: April 9 to April 18, 2024

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector: 9 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts

District Commandant: 5 posts

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post

District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post

Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post

District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts

Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts

Probation Officer: 1 post

Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts

Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts

State Tax Officer: 53 posts

Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS/ Other state: ₹ 172.30

172.30 SC/ ST: ₹ 82.30

82.30 PWD: ₹ 22.30

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Official Notice Here