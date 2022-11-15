UKPSC recruitment 2022: 238 Jail Warders posts on offer, check details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for Jail Warders Exam 2022. The application process commenced on November 15 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 5. Interested candidates can apply online at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 230 vacancies of Jail Warders.

UKPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the 21 to 35 years old.

UKPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Jail Warders Exam -2022 – Notification, Advertisement, Syllabus and Online Application ( Recruitment Notifications )”

Click on the application link

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference

