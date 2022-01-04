UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1521 posts on sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. The registration process was started on January 3 and will end on February 16, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1521 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Male): 785 Posts

Constable (PAC/IRB): 291 Posts

Fireman Constable: 445 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 22 years of age for Constable posts and 18 to 25 years of age for Fireman posts.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical efficiency test and written test. The physical efficiency test will be for 100 marks and written exam will be conducted for 100 marks. The time duration of written exam is for 2 hours and will comprise of objective type with multiple choice questions. There will be negative marking in the exam for each wrong answer.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

There is no application fees for the posts mentioned above. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKSSSC.