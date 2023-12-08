Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications for Transport Constable and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in. UKSSSC to recruit for 236 Transport Constable and other posts, details here

The registration process will begin on December 11 and will end on December 31, 2023. The correction window will open from December 4 to December 8, 2023. The written examination will be conducted on January 31, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 236 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Transport Constable: 118 posts

Excise Constable: 100 posts

Deputy Excise Inspector: 14 posts

Hostel Manager Grade 3: 2 posts

House Keeper: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee for General/ Uttarakhand OBC Candidates is ₹300/-, the fee for Uttarakhand SC/ ST & EWS/ Divyang Candidates is ₹150/-. Orphans are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKSSSC.