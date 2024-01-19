UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Correction window closes tomorrow for 60244 posts

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will close the correction window for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on January 20, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Correction window closes tomorrow

The correction window was opened on January 17 and was scheduled to close on January 18, 2024, which was extended till January 20, 2024.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

As per the official website, candidates are allowed to edit the application only once. More than one edit is strictly not allowed. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to correction window

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 available under direct recruitment link.

Click on login and fill the credentials.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make changes in the form.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can upload their records through Digilocker from January 17 to January 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.