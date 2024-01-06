UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB will begin the registration process for UP Police SI Recruitment 2023 on January 7, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 28, 2024. UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration for 921 posts begins tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 921 Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector posts in the organisation. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age to apply for the post.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

All those candidates interested to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector posts available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.