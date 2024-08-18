UP Teacher Recruitment: CM Yogi Adityanath to hold meeting on Allahabad HC order today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to discuss and take a call on Sunday about his government’s future course of action on the the directive of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court for preparing a fresh selection list within three months regarding the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Those aware of the development said the state government is studying the high court order and its fallout. It is likely to work out ways to ensure that the implementation of the high court order does not cause any harm to anybody.

Most senior ministers and officers of the state government either remained unavailable or refused to comment on the issue.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, when asked to comment on the high court order, however, said, “We are studying the HC order and the state government will ensure that no injustice is caused to anybody.”

Others aware of the development confirmed that the chief minister has convened a meeting to discuss the issue on Sunday.

A division bench of the Allahabad high court comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Brij Raj Singh has ordered that the state government should issue a fresh list while disposing of the 91 special appeals filed into the matter by candidates challenging the single-judge bench judgment of March 13, 2023.

The state government appears to be having not many options that include either challenging the high court order or implementing the same. The chief minister’s move to discuss the issue is being viewed in the backdrop of the opposition’s accusations that the BJP was anti-reservation. The state government may not like to send any message that displeases any section of the society.