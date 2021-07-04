UPHESC to conduct recruitment exam from October 30

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) will conduct recruitment exam to fill 2,003 vacant posts of assistant professors in government aided colleges of the state from October 30, said officials.

As per the decision taken in a meeting held on Friday, the UPHESC would conduct the exam for 47 subjects on October 30, November 6, 14, 28 and December 12, said UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi.

The interviews of eligible candidates would begin from December, she added.

The written recruitment exam will be taking place only in Prayagraj and for this preparations have already begun that will involve getting multiple sets of question papers made followed by their moderation. Workshops to get the question bank ready are also being held, officials said.

The decision came on the day when considering the request made by several candidates the UPHESC reopened its website for a week giving another chance to aspirants to apply for this recruitment drive.

Candidates can now register online till July 7 as well as deposit fee online. Last date for final submission of the form has been fixed as July 8. Candidates, who wish to make corrections in the application forms submitted earlier, too can now do so till July 8.

The opportunity has been given as earlier owing to Covid-19 and server problems, many candidates could not complete the application process in time.

The UPHESC secretary has already made it clear that after this, the commission would not consider any application or requests concerning online errors and problems of candidates with regard to this recruitment exam.

Earlier, the last date for submission of fee and applications was April 12 and 13 respectively. Around one lakh candidates had registered and around 87,000 had submitted the forms finally for it at the time.

Meanwhile, the candidates have blamed UPHESC for delay in the recruitment exam.

“With assembly polls in UP scheduled in the first half of 2022, any delay can force the recruitment process to get stuck up further. This seems possible as seats of half of the members of the UPHESC board are vacant and this could well force the interviews to take more time,” claimed Saurabh Kumar Singh, president, Uchch Shiksha Pratoyogi Chhatra Morcha, a body representing the aspirants of various government competitive recruitment exams.

