Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

employment news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:52 PM IST

UPPCL has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts. The application process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 28. Candidates can submit the application form at www.upenergy.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 30.

The CBT examination will be conducted in second week of January.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Accountant posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 826. The application fee is 12 for PWD candidates.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl recruitment jobs + 1 more
uppcl recruitment jobs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out