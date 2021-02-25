UPPRB Recruitment 2021: 9534 SI and various other posts notified
- UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Once the application process started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before April 30, 2021.
UPPRB Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male), and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) on its official website. The online registration process will commence on April 1, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9534 vacancies, out of which, 9027 vacancies are for SI Posts, 484 for Platoon Commander, and 23 for Fire Service Second Officer.
Candidates applying for the UPPRB SI recruitment should have a graduate degree from a recognized institute.
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination.
Aspirants will have to pay the registration fee of ₹400.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
