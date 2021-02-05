UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the notification of the combined state/upper subordinate services examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) services examination-2021.
With this, the process of online application for the exams also started from Friday, said UPPSC officials.
As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
“The date of commencement of an online application is February 5 while the last date for submission of online application is March 5, 2021. The last date for receipt of the examination fee online in the bank is March 2, 2021,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.
"The detailed advertisement for the recruitment exams has been made available online on the official website of the commission http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the aspirants,” he added.
Candidates applying for ACF/ RFO services examination-2021 should note that they are required to appear in the combined state/upper subordinate services (preliminary) examination-2021 and qualify the same for going to the second stage of ACF/ RFO services main examination (Written) and interview citing the advertisement, he said.
UPPSC secretary also said presently the number of vacancies for the PCS examination was around 400 while the number of vacancies for the post of ACF was 01 and for the post of RFO, there were 15 vacancies.
"However, number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances and requirements," he added.
Candidates who have attained the age of 21 and have not crossed the age of 40 as on July 1, 2021, i.e. they are not born earlier than July 2, 1981, and not later than July 1, 2000, are eligible to apply. For physically handicapped (PH) candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before July 2, 1966. Relaxation in upper age limits will be provided as per the set norms for eligible candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC phase 4 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- The board will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021, for approximately 15 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details
- According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download
- Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF RFO main examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: 857 vacancies notified, check details
- The online registration process for the Rajasthan Police SI recruitment will begin on February 9, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC state service preliminary exam 2021 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox