UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the notification of the combined state/upper subordinate services examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) services examination-2021.

With this, the process of online application for the exams also started from Friday, said UPPSC officials.

As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.

“The date of commencement of an online application is February 5 while the last date for submission of online application is March 5, 2021. The last date for receipt of the examination fee online in the bank is March 2, 2021,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

"The detailed advertisement for the recruitment exams has been made available online on the official website of the commission http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the aspirants,” he added.

Candidates applying for ACF/ RFO services examination-2021 should note that they are required to appear in the combined state/upper subordinate services (preliminary) examination-2021 and qualify the same for going to the second stage of ACF/ RFO services main examination (Written) and interview citing the advertisement, he said.

UPPSC secretary also said presently the number of vacancies for the PCS examination was around 400 while the number of vacancies for the post of ACF was 01 and for the post of RFO, there were 15 vacancies.

"However, number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances and requirements," he added.

Candidates who have attained the age of 21 and have not crossed the age of 40 as on July 1, 2021, i.e. they are not born earlier than July 2, 1981, and not later than July 1, 2000, are eligible to apply. For physically handicapped (PH) candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before July 2, 1966. Relaxation in upper age limits will be provided as per the set norms for eligible candidates.