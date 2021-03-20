UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 results declared, 845 qualify for interview, check list

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of combined state/upper subordinate services examination (mains)-2020, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2020, on Saturday.

In all, 845 candidates have been declared successful against existing vacancies of 487 posts of different kinds for the interview round, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS mains 2020 results

The secretary said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the candidates.

The PCS (Mains)-2020 was conducted at centres set up in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between January 21 and January 25, 2021 in which a total of 4589 candidates had appeared.

The UPPSC secretary said that final details of marks obtained, and category-wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of the final results of the recruitment exams. As a result, no applications would be entrained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, he said.





He also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The interviews of the eligible candidates are scheduled to kick-start from April 1 and the commission will issue detailed information regarding this separately soon, he added.

The posts included in PCS-2020 include deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and other equivalent administrative posts like assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner, among others.