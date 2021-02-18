IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat tops exam
UPPSC office(HT file)
UPPSC office(HT file)
employment news

UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat tops exam

  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS -2019, on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS -2019, on Wednesday.

In all, 434 candidates have been declared successful against existing vacancies of 453 posts of 25 different kinds, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.

Vishal Saraswat of Prakash Nagar, Mathura, has topped the exam while local lad Yugantar Tripathi of Naini, Prayagraj has got the second rank. Poonam Gautam of Shivaji Puram, Indira Nagar, Lucknow has secured the third position in the coveted exam. 

Kunal Gaurav of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has secured the fourth place, followed by Priyanka Kumari of Amanpur, Kanshiram Nagar district of the state in the overall merit list.

Others in the Top-10 include Abhishek Kumar Singh of Ratanpura, Mau, Kunwar Sachin Singh of Badlapur, Jaunpur, Neelima Yadav of Delhi, Siddhartha Pathak of Pandeypur, Varanasi and Vikalp of Delhi.

One post each of Extension Services Officer category-2 and Labor Enforcement Officer besides two posts of district horticulture officer category-2 of Grade-1, six posts of accounts and audit officer, four posts of law officer in public works department, one post of senior sugarcane development inspector as well as two posts each of Veterinary and Welfare Officer and Food Safety Officer remained vacant due to non-availability of qualified candidates, he added.

UPPSC secretary said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the candidates. 

The results of PCS (Main) Examination-2019 were declared on December 24. A total of 811 candidates were declared successful and eligible for the interview round. The interviews were conducted at the UPPSC headquarters from January 28 to February 4 in which three candidates had remained absent.

The UPPSC secretary said that those candidates who have been declared selected provisionally, should submit the desired documents within the stipulated time, otherwise their candidature will be cancelled.

He said that information relating to details of the results including category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded on the website soon. Therefore, applications under RTI Act 2005 will not be accepted by the commission in this regard, he added.

The PCS (Mains)-2019 exam was held in two shifts between September 22 and September 26 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. As many as 4,783 candidates had appeared in the examination. Of them, 811 candidates had been declared successful. 

This exam was held for 453 posts, including 65 posts for which there was no provision for an interview. The posts on offer had included 46 posts of deputy collector, 19 of assistant commissioner (industries), 34 of block development officer, 150 of Naib Tehsildar, 16 of accounts and audit officer, 22 of law officer and 9 posts of food safety officer among others.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc pcs result uppsc pcs exam state services
Close
UPPSC office(HT file)
UPPSC office(HT file)
employment news

UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat tops exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS -2019, on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines(ANI/Twitter)
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines(ANI/Twitter)
employment news

'Policies, risk-taking abilities important for making India hub for innovation'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Policies, risk-taking abilities, upskilling important for making India hub for innovation, says IBM CEO
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
employment news

UP HC stays final selection of 180 assistant professors in Lucknow University

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Allahabad High Court stays final selection of 180 asst professors in Lucknow University
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
employment news

CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP