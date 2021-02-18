UPPSC PCS Result 2019: Mathura’s Vishal Saraswat tops exam
- The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019, commonly known as PCS -2019, on Wednesday.
In all, 434 candidates have been declared successful against existing vacancies of 453 posts of 25 different kinds, UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.
Vishal Saraswat of Prakash Nagar, Mathura, has topped the exam while local lad Yugantar Tripathi of Naini, Prayagraj has got the second rank. Poonam Gautam of Shivaji Puram, Indira Nagar, Lucknow has secured the third position in the coveted exam.
Kunal Gaurav of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has secured the fourth place, followed by Priyanka Kumari of Amanpur, Kanshiram Nagar district of the state in the overall merit list.
Others in the Top-10 include Abhishek Kumar Singh of Ratanpura, Mau, Kunwar Sachin Singh of Badlapur, Jaunpur, Neelima Yadav of Delhi, Siddhartha Pathak of Pandeypur, Varanasi and Vikalp of Delhi.
One post each of Extension Services Officer category-2 and Labor Enforcement Officer besides two posts of district horticulture officer category-2 of Grade-1, six posts of accounts and audit officer, four posts of law officer in public works department, one post of senior sugarcane development inspector as well as two posts each of Veterinary and Welfare Officer and Food Safety Officer remained vacant due to non-availability of qualified candidates, he added.
UPPSC secretary said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the candidates.
The results of PCS (Main) Examination-2019 were declared on December 24. A total of 811 candidates were declared successful and eligible for the interview round. The interviews were conducted at the UPPSC headquarters from January 28 to February 4 in which three candidates had remained absent.
The UPPSC secretary said that those candidates who have been declared selected provisionally, should submit the desired documents within the stipulated time, otherwise their candidature will be cancelled.
He said that information relating to details of the results including category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks will be uploaded on the website soon. Therefore, applications under RTI Act 2005 will not be accepted by the commission in this regard, he added.
The PCS (Mains)-2019 exam was held in two shifts between September 22 and September 26 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. As many as 4,783 candidates had appeared in the examination. Of them, 811 candidates had been declared successful.
This exam was held for 453 posts, including 65 posts for which there was no provision for an interview. The posts on offer had included 46 posts of deputy collector, 19 of assistant commissioner (industries), 34 of block development officer, 150 of Naib Tehsildar, 16 of accounts and audit officer, 22 of law officer and 9 posts of food safety officer among others.
