UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 2240 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 on September 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can do it through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 2240 posts

The registration process was started on August 21, 2023. To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on all notification link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get ‘A-3/E-1/2023 , 21/08/2023’ advertisement number.

Click on the link given beside and a new page will open.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹125 for Unreserved Economic Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes. For SC and ST candidates the application fee is ₹65. The application fee is ₹25 for the Person with disabilities. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here