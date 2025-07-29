Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
UPPSC TGT Exam 2025: Apply for 7466 Assistant Teacher posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:44 am IST

UPPSC TGT Exam 2025 registration for 7466 posts have started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has invited applications for Assistant Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7466 posts in the organisation.

UPPSC TGT Exam 2025: Apply for 7466 Assistant Teacher posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process begins on July 28 and ends on August 28, 2025. The Online Application process must be completed (including filling out OTR, Part-I, Part-II, and Part-III of the Form) before the last date of form submission according to the Advertisement, after which the web link will be disabled.

The correction/ modification window will close on September 4, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The U.P. Public Service Commission shall hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres in the districts of U.P. to select suitable candidates for admission to the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch) Main (Written) Examination 2025. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.

Application Fee

The application fee is 125/—for unreserved/ EWS/ OBC category, 65/—for SC/ST category and Ex-Servicemen, and 25/—for PWDs category. The payment should be made online. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

