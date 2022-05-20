UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies on offer

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) notified vacancies for 125 posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee). The application process will commence on May 25 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 14. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹867 for the unreserved category and for the other candidates the application fee is ₹1180.

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 125 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics and Instrumentation/Computer Science) and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil Cadre (Civil Branch).

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech with a minimum of 65 percent marks in the relevant field or passed the Institute of Engineers' 'A' and 'B' examinations with a minimum of 65 percent marks.

Interested candidates can check selection process and other details on the notification given below: