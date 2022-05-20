Home / Education / Employment News / UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies on offer
employment news

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies on offer

  • The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has advertised 125 Assistant Engineer job vacancies.
UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies on offer
UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Assistant Engineer (Trainee) vacancies on offer
Published on May 20, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) notified vacancies for 125 posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee). The application process will commence on May 25 and the last date for the submission of application form is June 14. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 867 for the unreserved category and for the other candidates the application fee is 1180.

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 125 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics and Instrumentation/Computer Science) and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil Cadre (Civil Branch).

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech with a minimum of 65 percent marks in the relevant field or passed the Institute of Engineers' 'A' and 'B' examinations with a minimum of 65 percent marks.

Interested candidates can check selection process and other details on the notification given below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment jobs govt job + 1 more
recruitment jobs govt job
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out