UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, UPRVUNL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 196 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Junior Engineer (Electrical) 69 posts Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 78 posts Junior Engineer (Electronics) 39 posts Junior Engineer (Computer) 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having an engineering diploma in a related fields can apply for the posts mentioned above. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. There shall be two parts in the question paper- Part I and Part II. Part I shall have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus for Diploma Engineering in the relevant Branch as per the post advertised (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/Control & Instrumentation, and Computer Engineering). Part II shall have 50 objective-type questions comprising General Hindi, General Knowledge, and Reasoning.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay ₹700/- as application fees, and PH category candidates will have to pay ₹10/-.