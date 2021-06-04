Home / Education / Employment News / UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here
employment news

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here

UPRVUNL to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, UPRVUNL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 196 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Junior Engineer (Electrical) 69 posts 
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 78 posts 
Junior Engineer (Electronics) 39 posts 
Junior Engineer (Computer) 10 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having an engineering diploma in a related fields can apply for the posts mentioned above. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. There shall be two parts in the question paper- Part I and Part II. Part I shall have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus for Diploma Engineering in the relevant Branch as per the post advertised (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/Control & Instrumentation, and Computer Engineering). Part II shall have 50 objective-type questions comprising General Hindi, General Knowledge, and Reasoning.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay 1000/- as application fees, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 700/- as application fees, and PH category candidates will have to pay 10/-.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uprvunl recruitment uprvunl sarkari naukri government jobs + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.