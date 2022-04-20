Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC CAPF 2022 notification released at upsc.gov.in, check details here
UPSC CAPF 2022 notification released at upsc.gov.in, check details here

  • UPSC has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) today on April 20
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) today on April 20. The notification is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can fill the application form through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in, once the link is activated. The deadline for the submission of application form is May 10.

The Union Public Service Commission's written examination will be held on August 7, 2022, and will consist of two papers. Paper I will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while Paper II will take place from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

UPSC CAPF 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 253 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for BSF, 29 vacancies are for CRPF,  62 vacancies are for CISF, 14 for ITBP, and 82 for SSB.

UPSC CAPF 2022 age limit: A candidate must be between the ages of 20 and 25 on August 1, 2022, i.e. born between August 2, 1997 and August 1, 2002.

UPSC CAPF 2022 educational qualification: “A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CAPF 2022 application fee: Candidates (excluding female/SC/ST candidates who are exempt from fee payment) must pay a fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card / UPI Payment or Internet Banking of any Bank.

Interested candidates can check the notification here.

 

 

 

Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
