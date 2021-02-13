The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for candidates of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.

The commission conducted the written examination on December 20, 2021. The results for the examination was declared on February 8, 2021.

UPSC conducts the CAPF examination for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the CAPFs: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies, out of which, 78 vacancies are for BSF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

