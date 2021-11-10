Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 has been released for prelims exam. The download link is given below. 
UPSC civil services exam
UPSC civil services exam
Published on Nov 10, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020. The answer key has been released for General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The answer key has been released for the prelims examination. The prelims examination was conducted on October 4, 2020. The final result was declared on September 24, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Paper I answer key 

Direct link to download Paper II answer key

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 link for Paper I and Paper II.
  • PDF file will open having the answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Shubham Kumar, B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay has topped the list while Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal is the topper among the women candidates securing overall 2nd rank. The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc civil services examination upsc civil services upsc.gov.in + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out