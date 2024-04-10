UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Registration for 827 posts begins, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has started the UPSC CMS Exam 2024 registration process on April 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS Exam 2024: Registration for 827 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)

The registration process will end on April 30, 2024. The correction window will open on May 1 and will close on May 7, 2024. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly.

This recruitment drive will fill up 827 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 163 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 14 posts

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 200 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2024 i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1992.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Applicants who opt for "Pay by cash" mode should print the system generated Pay-in slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of April 29, 2024 i.e. one day before the closing date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.