UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list of the UPSC CMS 2019 examination on the official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.
The commission on December 27, 2019, declared the result of the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 recommending 798 candidates in order of merit for an appointment.
"As now sought by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 97 candidates, which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019," reads the official notification.
UPSC CMS reserve list 2019:
How to check UPSC CMS reserve list 2019:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Reserve List: Combined Medical Services 2019 Exam"
The UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the list and take its printout for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- DSSSB JE Tier-2 admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB JE Tier-2 examination can download their hall tickets online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 1145 non-teaching posts ends tomorrow
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer
- Madras HC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application for 1809 vacancies for various posts begins
- DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020 postponed, check details
- BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020: Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the postponement notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
- SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14
- Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox