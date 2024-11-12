UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview schedule 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, check dates here

The Union Public Service Commission has issued the schedule for interview or personality test round for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2024. Candidates who qualified in the Mains examination can check the schedule on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Interview schedule 2024 has been released at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the commission will be conducting the interviews from December 9 to 12, 2024.

Also read: UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 releasing on this date at upsc.gov.in, check official notice here

The official notice of the UPSC reads, “The Commission has decided to commence the Tests (Interviews) of written qualified candidates of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2024 from 9th December, 2024. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) allotted to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.”

Also read: UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 time table out at upsc.gov.in, check here

Furthermore, the commission will also reimburse travelling allowance to outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards. Such candidates will however need to meet the following conditions:

Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidates take their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of Supplementary Rules. Candidates will have to submit hard copies / print out of ticket (to and fro journey) in case of Train journey alongwith the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate. (TA Claim forms are available in the Forms and Download Section of the UPSC website.

Also read: UPPSC PCS, RO/ARO Exams Row: ‘Na Batenge, Na Hatenge’ storms social media even as candidates continue protest on Tuesday

Candidates are also required to strictly adhere to the conditions mentioned above while making their travel arrangements for attending the interview, the commission stated in the notice.

Notably, the UPSC declared results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024 on August 14. The Mains exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024.

Whereas the preliminary examinations were held on February 18, 2024.