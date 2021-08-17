Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC engineering services exam, combined geo-scientist exam details in September
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification of the Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist Exam on September 22.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification of the Engineering Services exam and Combined Geo-Scientist Exam on September 22. The registration for these exams will begin on the same day and the deadline would be October 12. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary phase of both exams will be held on February 20, 2022. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

Through the engineering services exam, the UPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering disciplines in Central Engineering Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Power Engineering Service and other services.

The Combined Geo-Scientist exam is held for the selection of candidates to posts in the geological survey of India, Ministry of mines, and posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of water resources.

The official notification will have detailed information on the educational qualification, age limit, selection process and final merit list.

