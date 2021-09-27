UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission has released the examination schedule for UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Main 2021. The ESE Main 2021 will be conducted on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the timetable on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will be held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom. Engineering. The exam will be for Paper I and Paper II and each paper will be for three hours and will be of 300 marks.

Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC ESE preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be followed by the interview. The Preliminary examination was conducted on July 18 and the results were declared on August 6.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 215 vacancies in the Survey of India Group "A" Service, the Indian Defence Service of Engineers, the Indian Naval Armament Service, the Indian Skill Development Service, the Central Engineering Service (Roads), the Central Power Engineering Service, the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, and other services.