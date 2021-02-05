UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for Indian Forest Services (IFS) main examination 2020 on its official website.
The commission will conduct the IFS main examination from February 28 to March 7, 2021.
How to download UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC IFS Main e-admit card 2020 appearing under the 'What's New' section
Click on the link to download e-admit card
Read the guidelines and proceed
Key in your credentials and login
The UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
