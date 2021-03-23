IND USA
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Main 2020 results out, check list of candidates shortlisted for interview
The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
. The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.(HT File)
employment news

UPSC Main 2020 results out, check list of candidates shortlisted for interview

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, March 23 announced the civil services main 2020 results.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:28 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, March 23 announced the civil services main 2020 results. The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC main result 2020: Here is direct link to check

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates will commence shortly, and will be held at UPSC Office in New Delhi. The interview will be held for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).


The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview will be released shortly and may be downloaded from the commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the interview) and will be available on the portal for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC civil services exam is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the mains 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Candidature of all these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

Note: Visit UPSC official website regularly for latest news and upd

Topics
upsc main result upsc results upsc civil services exam result + 2 more

