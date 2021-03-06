IND USA
UPSC exam result out(HT File)
UPSC exam result out(HT File)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 30 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers (Group ‘A’) in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers (Group ‘A’) in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi. The appointments will be made on contract basis (On deputation for officers of States/UT Cadres, Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organisations, Universities, Recognised Research Institutes) for a period of 3 years (extendable to 5 years).

UPSC plans to fill 30 posts through this lateral recruitment process. The various posts to be filled can be checked in the recruitment advertisement.

Among others, some of the posts to be filled include: One post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, One (UR) post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, One (UR) post of Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, One (UR) post of Director (Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, One (UR) post of Director (Aviation Management), Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22. They must upload documents/certificates in support of each of the claims made by them in the application. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years respectively. The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years respectively.

Candidates will be short-listed for interview only on the basis of the information provided by them in their online applications.

Candidates should read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying.

