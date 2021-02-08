UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies, out of which, 3 vacancies are for Joint Secretary, and one each for Director (Agriculture Marketing), Director (Aviation Management), Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties), Director (Exports Marketing), Director (Foreign Trade Analyst), Director (Logistics Department of Commerce), Director (Warehouse Expertise), Director (Logistics Department of Department of Food and Public Distribution), Director (Edu Tech), Director (Edu Laws), Director (ICT Edu), Director (Media Management), Director (Banking), Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech), Director (Financial Market), Director (Insurance), Director (Maternal Health Issues), Director (Finance), Director (Water Management), Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws), Director (Cyber Laws), Director (Finance Sector Laws), Director (International Laws), Director (Judicial Reforms), Director (New Technology for Highway Development), and Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship).
Age limit:
Joint Secretary: 40 to 55 years
Director: 35 to 45 years
"In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs and 17.00 hrs," reads the official notice.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, apply before March 21
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2021 online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC issues PCS 2021, ACF/RFO-2021 notification
- As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission, the PCS (preliminary), -2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the UPSC IFS main exam 2020 can download their admit cards online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the AFCAT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details
- According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox