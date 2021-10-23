UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 Assistant Director & other posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 11, 2021. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 64 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till November 12, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Professor 1 Post Assistant Defence Estates Officer 6 Posts Senior Scientific Officer 16 Posts Assistant Director 33 Posts Medical Officer 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.