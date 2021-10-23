Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 Assistant Director & other posts on upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 Assistant Director & other posts on upsc.gov.in

UPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 Assistant Director &amp; other posts on upsc.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 Assistant Director & other posts on upsc.gov.in
Published on Oct 23, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 11, 2021. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 64 posts in the organization. 

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till November 12, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Assistant Professor 1 Post 
Assistant Defence Estates Officer 6 Posts 
Senior Scientific Officer 16 Posts 
Assistant Director 33 Posts 
Medical Officer 8 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment upsc exam upsc.gov.in + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out