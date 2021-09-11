UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO and other posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for DCIO and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till October 1, 2021.

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Regional Director 1 Post Deputy Central Intelligence Officer 10 Posts Assistant Professor (Chemistry) 1 Post Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) 1 Post Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) 2 Posts Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) 1 Post Assistant Professor (Mathematics) 1 Post Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.) 1 Post Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) 1 Post Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics) 3 Posts Junior Research Officer 3 Posts Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above will have to check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.