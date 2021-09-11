Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO and other posts on upsc.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO and other posts on upsc.gov.in

UPSC will recruit candidates for DCIO and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:39 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for DCIO and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till October 1, 2021. 

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

 Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Regional Director 1 Post 
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer 10 Posts 
Assistant Professor (Chemistry)1 Post
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) 2 Posts 
Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) 1 Post 
Assistant Professor (Mathematics)1 Post 
Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)1 Post 
Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) 1 Post 
Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)3 Posts 
Junior Research Officer 3 Posts 
Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above will have to check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

