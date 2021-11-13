UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Faculty and other posts on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till December 2, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till December 3, 2021. Candidates will have apply online through website upsconline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Professor (Electrical Engineering) 1 Post Associate Professor 6 Posts Assistant Professor 12 Posts Joint Assistant Director 3 posts Deputy Director of Employment 6 Posts Senior Assistant Controller 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.