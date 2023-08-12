Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Specialist Grade III & other posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Specialist Grade III & other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 12, 2023 02:43 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Specialist Grade III & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Specialist Grade III & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Post Harvest Technologist: 1 post
  • Senior Scientific Assistant: 5 posts
  • Deputy Central Intelligence Officer: 4 posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 1 post
  • Specialist Grade III: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

