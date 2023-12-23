Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 87 posts in the organisation. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 87 Specialist posts at upsc.gov.in

The last date to apply is till January 11, 2024 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till January 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology): 46 posts

Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry): 1 post

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine): 7 posts

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology): 9 posts

Specialist Grade III (Pathology): 7 posts

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery): 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.