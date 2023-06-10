UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Surgeon and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Specialist Grade III, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer and other posts. The application process will end on June 29. Candidates will be able to print their applications till June 30. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Surgeon and other posts

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 113 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology or Bacteriology): 26

Specialist Grade III (Pathology): 15

Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer: 2

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines: 2

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Anatomy): 6

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Community Medicine): 4

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Forensic Medicine & Toxicology): 4

Assistant Professor/Lecturer(Gynaecology & Obstetrics): 4

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Homoeopathic Materia Medica): 8

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy): 5

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Organon of medicine): 9

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Practice of Medicine): 7

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Physiology including Biochemistry): 5

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Pathology & Microbiology): 4

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Repertory): 8

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Surgery): 4

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

