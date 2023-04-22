Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 09:04 AM IST

UPSC to recruit candidates for Supervisor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Supervisor and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration process begins today, April 22 and will end on May 12, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 2 posts
  • Additional Assistant Director: 3 posts
  • Scientist ‘B’: 1 post
  • Supervisor Inclusive Education District: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc sarkari naukri
upsc sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out