Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Supervisor and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration process begins today, April 22 and will end on May 12, 2023. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Supervisor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 2 posts

Additional Assistant Director: 3 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 1 post

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.