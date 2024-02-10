Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 120 Assistant Director and other posts

The registration process begins today, February 10 and will end on February 29, 2024. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till March 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director: 51 posts

Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Scientist - ‘B’: 11 posts

Specialist Grade III: 54 posts

Engineer & Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.