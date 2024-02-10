 UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 120 Assistant Director and other posts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 120 Assistant Director and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 120 Assistant Director and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 02:11 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Details here.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organization.

The registration process begins today, February 10 and will end on February 29, 2024. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till March 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Director: 51 posts
  • Administrative Officer: 2 posts
  • Scientist - ‘B’: 11 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 54 posts
  • Engineer & Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

