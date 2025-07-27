Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Assistant Director posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 45 Assistant Director posts at upsc.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 45 vacancies in the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The last date to apply is August 14, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Masters' Degree in Computer application/Computer Science or Master of Technology (M. Tech.) (with specialization in Computer Application) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (B Tech.) in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent OR Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science or Degree in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent OR Masters Degree of a recognized University or equivalent or Degree in Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.