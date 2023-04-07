Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC recruitment notice for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts out, see details

UPSC recruitment notice for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts out, see details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on upsconline.nic.in from April 8 to 27.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor and several other posts in ministries and departments of the central government. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on upsconline.nic.in from April 8 to 27.

UPSC recruitment notice for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts out, see details
UPSC recruitment notice for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts out, see details

Here are more details on the 146 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive.

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 16

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Office: 1

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions: 48

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 58

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 20

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration: 1

To know more about eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation of these posts, refer to the advertisement (Advertisement No. 07 - 2023) hosted on upsc.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc
upsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out