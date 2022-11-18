UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins on Nov 21

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC will begin the online application process for combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 examination on November 21. Candidates can register for the main examination online at upsssc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 14.

UPSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1262 vacancies of which 1148 posts are for the Junior Assistant in Health and Family Welfare and 114 posts are for Junior Assistant in Industry and Enterprise.

UPSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

UPSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹25 rupees for all categories.

UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Notification/ Advertisement tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the fee and submit form

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here

