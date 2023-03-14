Home / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here

Published on Mar 14, 2023 05:58 PM IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET exam will be conducted from March 20 to April 17.

ByHT Education Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card today, March 14. Eligible candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies in the organisation. A total of 5630 candidates are eligible for PST and PET. The written exam result was released on March 1. UPSSSC Forest Guard PET exam will be conducted from March 20 to April 17.

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials and log in

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take print out for future reference.

