UPSSSC Junior Analyst Main exam notification released; apply from April 15

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination 2023. The application process will commence on April 15, and the deadline for submitting the application form is May 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://upsssc.gov.in/. UPSSSC Junior Analyst Main exam notification released

The shortlisting of the candidates for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main examination will be based on their Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 scores. Candidates who have obtained zero or less/ negative marks in the PET 2023 examination will not be shortlisted for the main exam.

The last date to pay the fee and make changes to the form is May 22, 2024.

UPSSSC recruitment 2024 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 417 vacancies.

UPSSSC recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay ₹25 as the application fee.

UPSSSC Jr Analyst Main exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements.’

Next, click on the apply link for Junior Analyst

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.