UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the revised answer key through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on August 24, 2021 in two shifts.

The answer key was released on August 24 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till August 31. Keeping the objections under consideration the subject matter specialist has not made any changes in the BETA 21 answer key. However, changes have been made in GAMMA 21 answer key. Three questions were wrong and answer of one question was wrong, as per the official notice released by the Commission.

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to download the revised version of the answer key.

Visit the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the answer key.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.